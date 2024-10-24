Brisbane rockers Ball Park Music just dropped their latest single, “Like Love.”

It’s a simple, acoustic track that’s been described as an “ode to love,” complete with suitably heartfelt lyrics.

Frontman Sam Cromack says, “’Like Love’ is one of those songs that comes out of nowhere. I was up late, nearly ready to call it, and it appeared. It seemed to write itself and feel so complete from the first moment. Songs mostly don’t behave like this. This song is that little voice, the one that is quiet and true, trying to pierce through the screeching, forceful clamour of life to remind you of what really matters.”

The music video captures that feeling too, set against the backdrop of an Australian coastline with the sun rising as gentle waves roll in. Cromack croons, “Sometimes I don’t know what the fuck I’m feeling, but none of it, none of it, is like love.”

Ball Park Music just wrapped an arena tour supporting Sydney-based pop-rock duo Lime Cordiale, who personally picked them to join the lineup.

“Ball Park Music are debatably the best band in the country,” Lime Cordiale said. “They’ve been an inspiration to us since we first met 10 years ago. We can’t believe it’s taken this long to tour together.

As for Ball Park Music, they’d been dreaming of the tour for years. “We’ve wanted to go on tour with the Lime legends for years but it’s always been a pipe dream… until now!”

Ball Park Music have had 12 songs land in triple j’s Hottest 100, including two in the top 10—‘Cherub’ at #4 and ‘Stars In My Eyes’ at #8. Plus, all seven of their albums have made it into the top 10 of the triple j Album of the Year listener poll in the year they were released.

Now, they’re gearing up to release more music, continuing to expand their solid presence in the music scene.

Ball Park Music’s “Like Love” is out now.