The 2026 Queensland Music Awards winners were revealed yesterday.

The winners were announced at Miami Marketta on the Gold Coast last night (April 22nd). Brisbane indie rock outfit Ball Park Music made history on the night, winning the Album of the Year and Highest Selling Album awards.

“From the success of Ball Park Music and Jem Cassar-Daley to the international achievements of Hollow Coves, tonight’s winners and nominees highlight the strength and diversity of Queensland’s contemporary music industry,” Minister for Education and the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said.

Check out the full list of winners below.

2026 Queensland Music Awards Winners

Category Award Winners

• Blues/Roots – Lontano, Way Too Long

• Children’s Music – Joff Bush, I Don’t Have a Chimney (ft. Emma Dean)

• Contemporary Classical – Abigail Lui & Camerata, Memory in the Distant Hills

• Country – Tori Darke, Remember Me Like That

• Electronic – Young Franco, Lose Control

• Folk – The Dreggs, We Don’t Talk

• Heavy – Upsetter, Best Years of My Life

• Hip Hop – Say True God?, COUNT US IN

• Jazz – Dami Im, Bubble

• Music for Screen – Georgia D’Arcy, Creek

• Music Video of the Year – Loki Liddle & Joshua Tate, Breaking Into Heaven – Selve

• Pop – Jem Cassar-Daley, Kiss Me Like You’re Leaving

• Rock – DZ Deathrays, Skyline

• Soul/Funk/RnB – BADASSMUTHA, BUB

• World Award – Tenzin Choegyal, Snow Flower

People’s Choice Awards

• Festival of the Year – Maleny Music Festival

• Metro Venue of the Year -The Tivoli

• Regional Venue of the Year – Miami Marketta

Major Awards

• Album of the Year – Ball Park Music

• Highest Selling Album – Ball Park Music

• Highest Selling Single – Fisher, Stay

• Export Artist – Hollow Coves

• Song of the Year – Jem Cassar-Daley, Kiss Me Like You’re Leaving

• Lifetime Achievement – 4ZZZ

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Industry Excellence

• Accessible & Inclusive Venue – Den Devine

• Breakthrough Artist – Odd Mob

• Indigenous Artist of the Year – JUNGAJI

• Producer of the Year – Mallrat

• Regional Artist of the Year – Djawarray

Scholarships, Fellowship and Award

• Billy Thorpe Scholarship – Frank and Louis

• Carol Lloyd Awards – Paulina

• Dennis Mop Conlon Scholarship – Dubbzone

• Grant McLennan Fellowship – Banff