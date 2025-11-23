Live Nation’s Sound Check series has provided a behind the scenes look at the moment Ball Park Music stepped onto one of the biggest stages of their career, supporting Oasis on their long awaited Australian reunion tour.

Now in its third edition, Live Nation’s original content series Sound Check turns the volume up once again, celebrating the artists who make Australia’s live music scene pulse. After shining a light on Anna Lunoe, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and Coterie in its debut, and then Dallas Frasca in its powerful second chapter, Sound Check has now stepped on stage with one of the country’s most loved live acts.

It’s a full circle moment for the Brisbane five piece, who grew up listening to Oasis and dreaming of nights like this. The episode peels back the layers of what it means to live that dream, offering an intimate look at the band’s preparation, their nerves and their gratitude for the opportunity.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, frontman Sam Cromack said the group were very grateful for the opportunity.

“You roll into so many things really with no expectations, you kind of just roll with it and see what happens. We were immediately receptive to their pitch is sort of capturing our journey towards doing these shows, and everyone we’ve worked with’s been lovely,” he explained.

“And it is awesome when these big kind of milestone moments in our life and music get captured. We’ve been trying to invest a little bit more into that sort of thing, we know that it’s got a functional purpose right here, right now. But it’s also something that we’ve come to understand that we’ll be fond of in the years ahead.”

Watch the episode below.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Opening for Oasis lit a spark in Cromack, renewing some ambition that he said had plateaued a little bit. “It felt awesome to be up there doing a show of that scale. And I felt like our band and our music was reasonably well suited to that environment,” he said.

“And I’m not saying we’ll be in stadiums anytime soon, but just everything about their show, the size of it, the love of the fans and the production too with the screens and the sheer volume of everything in the stadium, I don’t know, it kind of did reawaken something. You’re like, ‘all right, I’ve got things I’d still love to do’. And suddenly I can see our band as being something that’s maybe bigger than little club shows or whatever.”

Ball Park Music’s experience has now been immortalised in the third edition of Live Nation’s Sound Check series, which goes behind the scenes to capture the preparation, nerves, and gratitude that accompanied the monumental shows.

Read the full interview here.