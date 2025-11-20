Ball Park Music’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll Adventure” is continuing into 2026, with a run of new Australian shows announced.

The new era will be stacked with fan favourites, deep cuts, and everything in between, culminating in a massive celebration of everything that encapsulates the Brisbane five-piece and all the wonderful things that they have achieved over their career that currently spans eight studio albums.

Fans can expect an ever-changing journey through every era: the anthems, the slow burners and the deep cuts that have somehow grown into fan favourites. After an especially exhilarating year that saw them visit everything from tin sheds to stadiums, from Albury to Amsterdam, and even clock the 600 show milestone, this is being described as the “definitive” Ball Park Music experience.

This tour brings the band back to some of their most beloved venues across the country, kicking off on May 9th, 2026, at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre. They’ll make their way to Bar on the Hill in Newcastle on May 22nd, Sydney’s Roundhouse on May 23rd, and Fremantle’s Freo Social on May 30th, before wrapping up at The Tivoli in Brisbane on June 6th.

Ball Park Music have built a dedicated fanbase through platinum singles, eight acclaimed albums, and consistent triple j Hottest 100 appearances. Seven albums impacted the ARIA top ten, three of which reached the runner-up spot: Puddinghead in 2014, Ball Park Music in 2020 and Weirder & Weirder in 2022.