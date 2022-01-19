Talking about his new album B at a press conference, BamBam also let slip that he’s written a song ‘thinking about’ GOT7.

In case you missed it, GOT7’s BamBam recently dropped his second mini-album B to great applause. Not only has the man swept iTunes charts across the world, but B also seems to match his sky-high expectations.

“I felt pressure regarding whether I’d do as well as riBBon and whether people would give me that same amount of love. Since B is an album I’m personally satisfied with, I believe many people will like it.” he said, as translated by Soompi.

That’s not all, however. Sending fans into a tizzy, BamBam also let slip that he’s written a song keeping GOT7 in mind, but he remained tight-lipped about the details.

“Two days ago was our eighth anniversary. The seven of us couldn’t get together but we gathered through live broadcasts and talked. I even have a song I wrote while thinking of GOT7. I know when it’ll be released but I can’t say.” the singer said.

Despite the group leaving their agency JYP Entertainment almost a year ago, all seven members remain close, often hyping each other on the internet. In an interview some time ago, member Youngjae claimed they ‘get along even better now’.

In the press conference, BamBam agreed: “In our group chat, the GOT7 members give a lot of feedback. The thing we talk about most is, ‘When is your comeback?’ and we’ve even said stuff like ‘Let’s not overlap [promotions].’ I didn’t play them my song because I wanted to surprise them. We also talk a lot about GOT7 promotions.”

While promoting at GOT7 again may not come until later in the future, BamBam plans to carry his learnings as a solo artist to the group’s reunion.

“It’s an advantage that I can make the music I want to make,” he said about going solo, before adding that it does get lonely without the other members.

“In the future when we promote as GOT7, I’ll be able to showcase GOT7’s image for the first time in a while. On the other hand, a disadvantage is that there’s a bit of pressure and I get lonely sometimes. Also, when I was promoting in a team, I could hide the aspects I wasn’t confident in. Now that I’m solo, I feel like everything has to be perfect. However, I see it as experience and a good opportunity to grow.” he said.

Check out ‘Slow Mo’ by BamBam: