In a new interview, GOT7’s Youngjae talked about how the past year after their departure from JYP brought the group members closer.

In case you missed it, we’re coming up on the first anniversary of all seven members of GOT7 leaving their longtime agency JYP Entertainment to pursue their solo careers. Since then, they have all launched successful solo endeavours. More endearing than that, however, is that they all seem to be closer than ever.

In a new interview with the Korean publication The Star, member Youngjae agreed.

“We still have a lot of fun talking about really useless things in our group chat together. We actually get along even better now.” he said, before adding that even when they have disagreements, the members usually talk things out.

“Even when we fight, we always talk things out through negotiation and compromise. We believe in always resolving things by finishing the conversation no matter what, and when we say we’re going to do something, we’re the types to cheer each other on and work together to get it done.” he said.

In the interview, Youngjae also opened up about his solo music and acting career, saying that he felt ‘surprisingly comfortable’ acting despite being new to it.

“I actually feel more relaxed when I’m acting, and the tension is different. I’m still too embarrassed to call myself an actor, but I want to work harder in the future so that I can act like Hwang Jung Min or Joaquin Phoenix.” he said.

Despite this, singing is never too far off for the star.

“Honestly, I don’t expect people to know what kind of music I’m making. I’m okay with that. But I’d like people to know who the singer Youngjae is. I’d be happy with just that.” he told The Star.

