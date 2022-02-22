In a new interview, GOT7’s BamBam opened up about his collaboration with Red Velvet’s Seulgi and their friendship thereafter.

Speaking to Rolling Stone India about the track, BamBam revealed that he couldn’t find the right fit for the track until Seulgi came along, even though there was a long list of names to choose from.

“At first, we didn’t think about Seulgi. We were thinking about a lot of people, but I feel like no one really matched the song until I met Seulgi from Red Velvet.” he said, before adding that the idea came to him after meeting her on her radio show Seulgi.zip.

“I asked her right away, and working with her was the best,” he said. “She did really well, she worked really hard on this. I learned so much from her, she learned so much from me and now we’ve become besties. So I’m really happy about the result and everything she did on this song.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer also revealed that he’d given a lot of thought to building his legacy and ‘writing for himself’ once he went solo.

“It was a lot of pressure before I started solo, because I was not sure if I was good enough to do this and I was not sure if you guys were going to really like my music.” he admitted, before adding that it all boiled down to the basics.

“I think it starts with the music. You have to write your own music and you have to know what you’re talking about through the lyrics, too. Not just get a song from someone and then just do what they said. When you do a solo, you’re not supposed to do that because it’s only you, you know?” he said.

Check out ‘Slow Mo’ by BamBam: