For all the question marks about those problematic lyrics, the lack of female representation in its lineup, the perpetuation of stereotypes and the flow of financial support, Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas” remains a landmark call to action — a fundraising machine masquerading as a pop song.

More than 40 years have passed since Bob Geldof, the frontman of Boomtown Rats; Midge Ure, the frontman of Ultravox; and legendary British promoter Trevor Horn assembled the “billion dollar band,” Band Aid, a supergroup that would spawn multiple copycats, all with a good cause.

Geldof, an Irishman who, when pissed off, could strip paint from the walls with his gift of language, had visited Ethiopia, then at the peak of a famine that was nothing short of biblical. The misery and human destruction that Geldof witnessed, well, it pissed him off.

On his return home, he hit the phones, calling his music pals with the opportunity to Feed the World. With Geldof, there was no chicken gate, no way out.

Gathering Ure, the Scottish New Wave artist; and Horn, the so-called “man who invented the 1980s,” and the biggest pop stars of the time, “Do They Know It’s Christmas” was recorded at October 1984 at a studio in Notting Hill, West London, and rush-released for early December of that year.

Among the artists who gathered for the sessions were members of U2, Duran Duran, Bananarama, Wham, Spandau Ballet, plus Paul Weller, Sting, Phil Collins. The list goes on.

“Do They Know It’s Christmas” logged five weeks at No. 1 in the U.K., raised millions, and planted the seed the grandest of all shows, 1985’s Live Aid. Geldof would revive the “Global Jukebox” concept of an all-star concert for change with 2005’s Live 8, and again in 2007 with Live Earth, all beaming out to an audience of billions.

“Do They Know It’s Christmas,” too, has been revived on multiple occasions. The superstars of the day united for recordings in 1989, 2004, 2014, and now, with a 40th anniversary “Ultimate Mix.”

Horn has taken the original masters and recordings from Band Aid 20 (2004) and Band Aid 30 (2014), and blended the voices of those separate generations into one.

On “Band Aid – 2024 Ultimate Mix,” a young Sting can be heard singing alongside a young Ed Sheeran; a young Boy George duets with a young Sam Smith; the late George Michael is accompanied by a young Harry Styles; and the young Bono performs with an older Bono.

Oliver Murray was tasked with visualising this multi-generational supergroup for the music video. Murray has pedigree, having directed the short film that accompanied the Beatles on their last No.1 single, “Now And Then,” completed by a team led by Peter Jackson, with the help of AI.

Revenue from the recording benefits the Band Aid Charitable Trust. Sing along to “Do They Know It’s Christmas” (lyrics by Genius).

[Verse 1: Paul Young, Chris Martin & Ed Sheeran]

It’s Christmas time, there’s no need to be afraid

At Christmas time, we let in light and we banish shade

It’s Christmas time, there’s no need to be afraid

At Christmas time, we let in light and we banish shade

[Verse 2: Boy George, Dido, Sam Smith, Boy George & Rita Ora]

And in our world of plenty we can spread a smile of joy

Throw your arms around the world at Christmas time

[Verse 3: Robbie Williams, George Michael & Paloma Faith]

But say a prayer

[Spoken Interlude: Michael Buerk]

Dawn, and as the sun breaks through the piercing chill of night on the plains outside Korem, it lights up a biblical famine, now, in the 20th century

[Verse 4: Guy Garvey, Sting & Simon LeBon]

There’s a world outside your window

And it’s a world of dread and fear

[Spoken Interlude: Michael Buerk]

This place, say workers hеre, is the closest thing to Hеll on Earth

[Chorus: All]

Feed the world

[Verse 5: Paloma Faith, George Michael, Robbie Williams & George Michael, Angélique Kidjo, *Robbie Williams*]

But say a prayer

But say a prayer, and pray for the other ones

At Christmastime, *at Christmastime*

It’s hard but while you’re having fun

[Verse 6: Sting, Simon LeBon & Tony Hadley, Sugababes, Sting, Simon LeBon, Bono & Chris Martin, Bono]

There’s a world outside your window and it’s a world of dread and fear

Where the only water flowing is the bitter sting of tears

And the Christmas bells that ring there are the clanging chimes of doom

Well, tonight, thank God, it’s them instead of you

Well, tonight we’re reaching out and touching you

[Verse 7: Seal & Paul Weller, Sinéad O’Connor, Joss Stone & Justin Hawkins]

Bring peace and joy this Christmas to everywhere this Christmas

The greatest gift we share each year is life is life

Why is to comfort to be feared?

Why is to touch is to be scared?

Do they know it’s Christmas time at all?

[Bridge: One Direction & Olly Murs, Tom Chaplin, Guy Garvey & Justin Hawkins, Sam Smith, All]

Here’s to you

Raise a glass to everyone

And here’s to them

And all their years to come

Here’s to them

And all their years to come

Do they know it’s Christmas time?

Do they know it’s Christmas time?

Do they know it’s Christmas time at all?

[Chorus: All & Dizzee Rascal]

Feed the world

Feed the world

Feed the world

Spare a thought this yuletide for the deprived

If the table was turned, would you survive?

Feed the world

You ain’t gotta feel guilt, just selfless

Give a little help to the helpless

Feed the world, let them know it’s Christmastime again

Feed the world, let them know it’s Christmastime again

[Spoken Outro: David Bowie]

It’s David Bowie, over the next twelve months it’s projected that well over three hundred and sixty thousand childen under the age of four will die in Ethiopia

Band Aid is a record that’s been made by a lot of recording artists and stars

The proceeds will all go to Ethiopia

It would be wonderful if you could all buy copies of this record, thank you