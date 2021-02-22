Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama may have given us a brand new answer to the phrase: name a more iconic duo.

The 44th President of The United States of America – Obama has just launched a podcast series called: Renegades: Born In The USA, with none other than The Boss – Bruce Springsteen.

In the podcast’s trailer, the former president explains, “On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. He’s a white guy from a small town in Jersey. I’m a black guy of mixed race, born in Hawaii. He’s a rock ‘n’ roll icon. I’m… not as cool.”

But after delving into each other’s personal belief systems and experiences, it becomes clear as day that there’s a lot that brings them together.

Obama adds, “In a way, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys, looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning, truth, and community with the larger story of America”.

“Over the course of a few days, all just a few miles from where he grew up, we talked,” Obama says. “What we discovered in these conversations is that we still share a fundamental belief in the American ideal. Not as an act of nostalgia, but as a compass.”

In the trailer, Obama also attempts to recall the first time the pair actually met. He remembers that they both actually go way back, all the way to his 2008 presidential campaign at which Springsteen performed.

He even asks Springsteen about buying a guitar when he was younger, asking him if his folks would say anything about the noise. Springsteen exclaims, “Keep it down!”

The Renegades: Born In The USA podcast is currently available to stream on Spotify, with the series being split up over eight episodes. The first two episodes are ready to play now.

Watch the trailer for Renegades: Born In The USA below.