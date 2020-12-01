Get the latest Country Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Some may cite the execution of U.S. citizens’ with no charges or due process, the caging of children at the border, the unrelenting bombing of predominately-Muslim countries, and the prosecution of whistleblowers under espionage statutes as the biggest “screw-ups” of the Barack Obama administration. But he reckons it was his failure to give Dolly Parton a medal.

The former president recently sat down with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his new memoir A Promised Land. During the interview, Colbert asked Obama why he failed to honour country music legend Dolly Parton with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honour.

“That’s a mistake. I’m shocked,” Obama revealed. “Looking back at your eight years, do you realize that’s the mistake you made?” asked Colbert.

“Actually, that was a screwup,” Obama admitted. “I’m surprised. I think I assumed that she had already gotten one, and that was incorrect.”

Obama noted that he’d get President-elect Joe Biden on the dog and bone to request that Dolly be honoured. “She deserves one. I’ll call Biden.”

The Medal of Freedom is awarded by the President of the United States “to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours.”

During his stint as president, Obama honoured a number of musicians with the Medal of Freedom including Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Gloria Estefan and Barbra Streisand.

Check out Barack Obama on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

Throughout her illustrious career, Dolly Parton has consistently fought the good fight. From her antiwar activism, LGBTQ+ allegiance, various philanthropic endeavours and the funding of the coronavirus vaccine.

Back in April, Dolly Parton announced that she would make a donation to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville to assist with coronavirus vaccine research.

“My longtime friend Dr Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards that research of the coronavirus for a cure,” Parton wrote in an Instagram post at the time.