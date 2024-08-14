BARKAA has followed winning big at the 2024 NIMAs by announcing a national tour.

Fresh from being named Artist of the Year at the 2024 NIMAs, the rapper and artist has confirmed shows in Perth, Hobart, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, with the shows set to take place between September and November. BARKAA will also perform at Darwin Festival on August 23rd (see full dates below).

BARKAA is touring in support of her forthcoming EP, BIG TIDDA, which drops on Friday, August 30th.

“BIG TIDDA is a celebration of blak joy, the importance of blak love and just feeling yourself,” BARKAA shares. I showcased my culture with Blak Matriarchy, but with BIG TIDDA, I am taking you for a walk through the streets where I grew up – the Housing Commission estates of Southwest Sydney. The message behind the record is to have fun.

“We’re not just blakfellas who make blak music. We’re blakfellas. We make great music and we are taking over. It’s take-over season. I create music for everybody, but mostly with my sister girls in mind. I want people to connect to my music and be like: ‘that’s my track. That’s my story. I can relate to that. I feel that. I’m going to big-note myself today. I’m going to be confident today. I’m going to make amends to my family today. I’m going to take accountability today.’ That’s what BIG TIDDA is about.”

BARKAA was bestowed with the Artist of the Year award at the 2024 NIMAs last weekend, having also received nominations for Film Clip of the Year and Song of the Year.

BARKAA’s BIG TIDDA EP is out Friday, August 30th via Bad Apples Music (pre-save here).

BARKAA 2024 Australian Tour

Friday, August 23rd (With Kobie Dee)

Darwin Festival, Darwin, NT

Tickets: Darwin Festival

Saturday, September 21st

The Rechabite, Perth, WA

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, September 28th

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, October 4th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, October 11th

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, October 18th

The Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: The Corner Hotel

Saturday, November 2nd

Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Moshtix