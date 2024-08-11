Commemorating its 20th anniversary with a beautifully executed evening of music, culture and spirit in Darwin, the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) proved for another year why it is one of the most important nights of creative recognition on the Australian music calendar.

The 2024 event, presented Saturday, August 10th at the Darwin Botanic Gardens, saw Electric Fields, BARKAA, and Dan Sultan among the winners.

Thousands gathered for the open-air event at the Darwin Amphitheatre, as families, tourists, Darwin locals, visitors from communities throughout our remote and regional areas, as well as music industry representatives, all lapped up the dry season heat and the program of music set to take place throughout the night.”

Following a traditional smoking ceremony and welcome to country, the audience was introduced to the talented Jamahl Yami, a Waanyi/Gangaliida performer who won triple j Unearthed’s NIMA competition. A multi-facted artist whose music pulls from hip hop as much as it does alternative R&B influences, Jamahl’s presence set an incredible tone early on.

From there, the live performances ringing in the NIMA 20th anniversary shone light on a new generation of artists bringing First Nations excellence to more audiences around the world, while also acknowledging the rich history of song and oratorical greatness that infuses Indigenous culture.

The Arrkula Yinbayaraa (Together We Sing) project, led by Dr. Shellie Morris AO, is a wonderful collaboration between a number of talented female voices out of Borroloola. Performing in endangered languages of Yanyuwa, Garrwa, Gudanji and Marra, the project speaks to the importance of language, and the beauty of storytelling through this form. Similarly, Eleanor Jawurlngali’s haunting and stirring performance – flanked by Mick Turner and Stephanie Arnold – stunned the audience, bringing some to tears.

Moments of empowerment filtered through the program, with electrifying performances from Miss Kannina, the irrepressible duo of BIRDZ and Fred Leone, as well as Nooky/Dallas Woods/Angus Field supergroup 3%, all demonstrating the power in the use of one’s platform to bring art and pure activism together.

Sammy Butcher received the honour of being inducted into the NIMA Hall of Fame; a moment of reverence and celebration of a career with the Warumpi Band, an iconic group whose legacy still holds weight and impact today.

The night’s award winners featured favourites including Electric Fields and BARKAA – who took major awards in Artist of the Year and Film Clip of the Year (“We Up”), while the NIMAs saw winning artists 3% (Song of the Year – “My People”) and Dan Sultan (Album of the Year) perform shortly after winning their respective awards.

Sultan, who has completed a triumphant victory lap of accolades off the back of his striking self-titled 2023 album, used his acceptance speech to acknowledge the presence of familiar faces, but importantly too, the presence of labels and industry figures. Having won the same award a decade prior for Blackbird, Sultan reflected on the experience, reinforcing comments made in 2014; that the music industry was more than just its existence in Sydney and Melbourne.

The energy at the 2024 NIMAs indicated that this sentiment was shared by many.

As a closing performance, a “Deadly Medley” of beloved First Nations music was woven together under the orchestration of composer and performer DOBBY, featuring performers from the evening and further special guests including Zachariaaha Fielding, Catherine Satour, Jessica Mauboy (who pulled off a glittery performance of her own), and more. A fusion of pop, rock, hip hop and traditional song filled the night air; a fitting tribute to those who had come before, and a nod to those pushing the boundaries forward of what Indigenous success can be.

There’s no denying that First Nations music in this country has seen generations of powerful storytellers and performers thrive, not just in Australia but beyond. However, recognition of this wealth of talent remains largely unrecognised by our major awards and media that represent the mainstream.

Again, this observation is not a new one, though as we stood under the stars watching phenomenal performances by the likes of Arrkula Yinbayaraa (Together We Sing), Eleanor Jawurlngali and Miss Kannina, I did wonder how long it is going to take before more First Nations talent start to be recognised on the ARIA Charts, by the ARIA Awards, and more.

Progress is slow, this is true. But what an event like the 2024 NIMAs proved is that it is indeed possible, with the right intent at its core.

FULL LIST OF 2024 NATIONAL INDIGENOUS MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS:

Artist of the Year

BARKAA

New Talent of the Year

Becca Hatch

Film Clip of the Year

BARKAA – “We Up”

Album of the Year

Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan

Song of the Year

3% – “OUR PEOPLE”

Community Clip of the Year

Bulman School & Community – “Nidjarra”

Indigenous Language Award

Electric Fields, “Anpuru Maau Kutjpa”

& Rrawun Maymuru, “Yolngu”

Hall of Fame

Sammy Butcher