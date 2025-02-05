The APRA Song of the Year Top 20 shortlist has been revealed.

First-timers in the list include Grace Cummings, Timothy Fitzmaurice and Hannah Cameron (Middle Kids), Royel Otis, TISM, Queenie, Hussy Hicks, BARKAA, Jacob Turier, Muki, Nooky, Dom Dolla.

Also, APRA members have selected songs by Amy Shark, Amyl and the Sniffers, Angie McMahon, Bernard Fanning, Hiatus Kaiyote, Kasey Chambers, King Stingray, Missy Higgins, Nick Cave, Paul Dempsey and Troye Sivan.

The list will be narrowed down to a final five, announced Wednesday, April 2 along with nominees across all 2025 APRA Music Awards.

Winners will announced at the APRAs, set for April 30 in Melbourne.

2025 Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year Top 20:

Title / Artist / Writer / Publisher

A Precious Thing – Grace Cummings (Grace Cummings)

Backbone (The Desert Child) – Kasey Chambers (Kasey Chambers) – BMG

Beautiful Eyes – Amy Shark (Amy Shark) – Mushroom Music Publishing

Death To Art – TISM (TISM)

Disconnect – Fanning Dempsey National Park (Paul Dempsey / Bernard Fanning*) – Sony Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing

Dramamine – Middle Kids (Hannah Cameron / Timothy Fitzmaurice) – Mushroom Music Publishing

Everything’s Beautiful – Hiatus Kaiyote (Paul Bender / Simon Mavin / Perrin Moss / Naomi Saalfield) – Universal Music Publishing

Fool On The Hill – Hussy Hicks feat. Minnie Marks (Leesa Gentz / Julia Parker)

Heading For The Door – Royel Otis (Otis Pavlovic / Royel Maddell / Daniel Carey*) – Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs / Kobalt Music Publishing

Houdini – Dua Lipa (Kevin Parker / Dua Lipa* / Caroline Ailin / Daniel Harle / Tobias Jesso Jr.^) – Sony Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music / Universal Music Publishing^

Making It Through – Angie McMahon (Angie McMahon) – Kobalt Music Publishing

Not Divine – Queenie (Eloise Thetford)

One of Your Girls – Troye Sivan (Troye Sivan / Oscar Gorres* / Brett McLaughlin^) – Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music / Sony Music Publishing^

Saving Up – Dom Dolla (Dominic Matheson / Clementine Douglas* / Toby Scott^ / Caitlin Stubbs^) – Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing^

The Second Act – Missy Higgins (Missy Higgins) – Mushroom Music Publishing

Through The Trees – King Stingray (Theo Dimathaya Burarrwanga / Yimila Gurruwiwi / Roy Kellaway* / Campbell Messer / Lewis Stiles / Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu*) – Sony Music Publishing

U Should Not Be Doing That – Amyl and The Sniffers (Declan Mehrtens / Fergus Romer / Amy Taylor / Bryce Wilson)

We Up – BARKAA (Chloe Quayle / Jacob Turier) – Sony Music Publishing

Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (Nick Cave / Warren Ellis*) – BMG / Kobalt Music Publishing

Won’t Stop – 3% feat. Jessica Mauboy (Danzal Baker / Andrew Burford / Madeline Crabtree* / Corey Webster / Dallas Woods^) – Sony Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing^