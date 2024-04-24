Electric Fields, the South Australian electronic duo, are gearing up for a groundbreaking performance at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden.

Vocalist Zaachariaha Fielding and producer-keyboardist Michael Ross are set to present their new song, “One Milkali (One Blood)”, which not only showcases their signature dance-pop sound but also incorporates Aboriginal language and didgeridoo elements, marking a historic moment at Eurovision.

Having narrowly missed out on representing Australia in 2019 (they finished second to Kate Miller-Heidke that year with their song “2000 and Whatever”), Electric Fields’ journey back to the Eurovision stage has taken a few years. But that near miss only fuelled their resolve to return stronger, culminating in their selection for this year’s contest with a track that promises to captivate a global audience.

“One Milkali (One Blood)” blends English with the Yankunytjatjara language, signifying unity and connection, themes that are deeply woven into the fabric of the track. Fielding, who grew up in the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara lands, has always been a passionate advocate for Indigenous culture and this Eurovision entry allows him to share a message of unity on a global scale.

“The song’s title has two languages and one blood, showing how we’re all connected no matter our race or language,” Fielding told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in a new interview. “We’re inviting people from Europe and beyond to sing ‘One Milkali (One Blood)’ with us in English and one of the oldest languages on Earth. It’s like the song folding in on itself – it’s incredibly powerful. We’re all one blood.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fielding and Ross discussed their strong bond that is the beating heart of the group. “We’re really witty, and our work is full of joy,” Fielding said. “It’s like a fun puzzle, mixing things that don’t seem to fit but somehow do. It’s avant-garde. Working with Michael is a blast – he brings all his senses to the table, and when there are no limits, it’s a wild ride.”

“We’re constantly bouncing creative ideas off each other, from writing to recording to performing live. It’s a mystic balance energised by an authentic love for each other. And the best part? We’re always cracking each other up,” Ross agreed.

You can see how Electric Fields fare when Eurovision takes place from Tuesday, May 7th to Saturday, May 11th, 2024. The duo’s song “One Milkali (One Blood)” is available now, and fans can follow their Eurovision journey via the SBS Eurovision website.