Laneway act Barry Can’t Swim has announced a surprise outdoor party in Sydney this week.

The Scottish DJ, producer, and instrumentalist will perform at Liberty Hall Courts this Wednesday, February 12, from 5:30pm, with Ireland’s SHEE supporting.

Tickets are on sale now here, and a percentage of sales will go towards supporting First Nations Collective Pay The Rent.

Born in Edinburgh and now based in London, Joshua Mainnie, known professionally as Barry Can’t Swim, is recognised for blending club culture with jazz-inflected electronic dance music.

His debut 2023 album, When Will We Land?, reached #12 on the UK album charts, marking the highest chart finish by a solo, independent electronic artist in the UK since Jamie xx in 2011. The album also earned Mainnie nominations for the Mercury Prize and BRIT Awards.

When Will We Land? is described by Mainnie as “a reflection and appreciation of all the people, music, and moments that have led me to this point in my life”.

Since the album’s release, Barry Can’t Swim has performed at Coachella and Glastonbury, sold out UK and North American tours, and is currently touring Aotearoa/New Zealand and Australia with Laneway Festival.

Barry Can’t Swim began to make waves through underground UK labels before signing to Ninja Tune in 2021, releasing his first EP on the label, More Content.

His latest single, “Still Riding,” was released in October.

As his only headline show outside of his Laneway Festival run, Barry Can’t Swim is set to deliver a top-tier performance, with Rolling Stone calling him a “defining live act” and The Guardian describing his sets as “warm, uplifting, and hugely danceable.”

The show will also feature SHEE, an Irish DJ and producer known for emotive, progressive dancefloor cuts like “Hold On” with 49th & Main and the nostalgia-infused “Win Your Love.”

Tickets for Barry Cant Swim’s surprise Sydney party are on sale now here.