BASSINTHEGRASS, the Northern Territory’s largest music festival, is back this Saturday for another year of wonderful artists performing to fans under the baking sun.

Last year’s event was literally bigger and better than ever, drawing a record-breaking crowd of 14,000 voracious music fans, so BASSINTHEGRASS will be aiming to go even better in its 19th year.

It’s a Darwin rite of passage to head to the city’s Mindil Beach every time this festival comes to town, unsurprising with the big-name artists it always attracts.

A frankly ridiculous lineup of top talent is heading to the Top End this weekend, including some of the biggest names in Australian music. That’s what made it so difficult to whittle down to just five must-see artists at BASSINTHEGRASS 2022, but we’ve done our best. You can check out our top five picks below. To find our more, and to see the set times, head to the official website.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Jessica Mauboy – Palm Stage (5:30pm)

It’s only right that the local girl made this list. Before becoming a pop superstar, Mauboy was born and raised in Darwin, and it sounds like she’s excited to play the hometown festival. “I can’t wait to see you all and perform live with my band at Mindil Beach,” she said. “I have missed performing live and I’m looking forward to singing some of your favourites and new music too with you all soon.”

Mauboy hasn’t been off Australian TV screens recently as one of the judges on The Voice, so it should be a nice change of pace for the singer to get out of the studio and into the sun and sand.

Boy & Bear – Palm Stage (4pm)

Just before Mauboy hits the Palm Stage, indie folk favourites Boy & Bear will provide some perfect afternoon listening in the sunshine. The Sydney five-piece returned earlier this year with ‘State of Flight’, their first single in three years.

And with a follow-up album to 2019’s Suck on Light possibly coming soon, BASSINTHEGRASS fans could potentially hear some more new gems from the band.

Montaigne – Tropical Stage (1:10pm)

Fans should get there early to the Tropical Stage on Saturday to catch one of Australia’s best pop singer-songwriters. Montaigne’s first single of 2022, ‘Always Be You’, just so happened to feature the one and only David Byrne – wouldn’t a surprise appearance by the Talking Heads legend go down well in Darwin? That’s a sublime art pop pairing.

“It’s pretty much the biggest deal in the world for me to be able to collaborate with him,” Montaigne said at the time.

Hilltop Hoods – Palm Stage (9:20pm)

Just before Peking Duk do their thing, the legendary hip hop group should make it a night to remember for the BASSINTHEGRASS crowd with their energetic live set.

Hilltop Hoods recently announced their first national headline tour since 2019, set to take place this August and September, so BASSINTHEGRASS should be a great warm-up for the trio. Expect them to play ‘Show Business’, their first single in almost two years, as well as lots of the old favourites.

Hockey Dad – Tropical Stage (3:50pm)

For a festival located on the beach, a little surf rock never goes amiss. Perennial festival favourites Hockey Dad are on in the middle of the afternoon, and should ensure there’s no lagging in the atmosphere. The energetic duo are heading to Darwin after supporting Ocean Alley in New Zealand.

They have yet to release a follow-up album to 2020’s Brain Candy, which reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart, but the pair will have plenty of old hits to get the crowd going.