Leaving the looming gloom of the start of winter well and truly behind, music enthusiasts from all corners of the country flocked to Darwin for a sun-soaked day of music and tropical bliss at BASSINTHEGRASS 2023.

This year’s event, nestled on the picturesque shores of Mindil Beach, provided an immersive experience full of music acts, culinary delights, and a celebration of the local culture. From infectious performances to a hot pink sunset, it was nothing short of electric for everyone who attended.

The festivities kicked off on the Tropical Stage with a captivating performance by local act Bella Maree setting the tone for what would be an incredible day of music.

When punters needed a break from the dance floor, they explored stalls across the festival grounds. A favourite for many was the Illumination Station, where attendees adorned themselves with glitter and diamantes, and the Power Water refresh station, an oasis of bean bags, phone charging stations, and water refills. The Somersby silent disco under the trees provided a whimsical escape for those seeking a unique music experience.

One of the highlights had to be the Saltwater Ceremony. At 5pm, people gathered on the beach for a poignant tribute to the Larrakia people, the traditional owners of the land. The ceremony paid homage to the rich culture of the region, fostering a deep sense of respect and unity. It was a joyful affair, with friends and strangers alike drawn together as the sun disappeared below the horizon. A DJ curated the perfect soundtrack for this special moment, turning the sandy shoreline into an ethereal dance floor.

BASSINTHEGRASS witnessed many performances that left a lasting impression.

Darwin- born Baker Boy mesmerised the crowd with his soulful playing of the didgeridoo. LDRU took the stage by storm, turning the grounds into a pulsating dance floor. And Peach PRC won over the hearts of her adoring fans, who sang every word back to her.

From there, the music lineup continued to be stacked, with sets from Hooligan Hefs, Guy Sebastian, and Amy Shark.

Hooligan Hefs had the crowd in a frenzy, captivating fans with their hit “IYKYK (They Know Who).” Guy Sebastian was a crowd-favourite, gracing the stage for not one but two encores and cementing his status as a beloved Aussie icon. However, it was Amy Shark who held the audience in the palm of her hand. One superfan even showed up proudly sporting a shirt that simply stated, “I’m just here for Amy”. Enough said.

After hours of entertainment, The Presets closed out the event with a performance of their greatest hits including “My People”, “Martini” and “Youth in Trouble”.

After a long awaited lead up, BASS has proved itself yet again to be one of the biggest and best festivals on the Aussie calendar. Overall, BASSINTHEGRASS 2023 was a huge success. The festival offered something for everyone, and the atmosphere was buzzing. A famous Darwin beach sunset and first-class music festival: name a more iconic duo.

See you there next year.