Darwin’s BASSINTHEGRASS returns this May with a bill that features something for everyone.

Homegrown stars Hilltop Hoods, Meg Mac, LUUDE, The Amity Affliction, The Jungle Giants, Cyril and 3% lead the lineup for the 2025 edition, to be presented Saturday, May 17th 2025 at Darwin’s Mindil Beach.

“We haven’t been to Darwin for three years and our whole team are excited and looking forward to performing at BASSINTHEGRASS with such a great line-up,” reads a statement from Hilltop Hoods’ Debris. “The festival is one of our favourite places to play.”

A batch of international acts will make the trip, including the UK’s Jax Jones and house music duo Jaded, plus Nigeria’s Kah-Lo.

For Cyril, BASSINTHEGRASS promises a triumphant homecoming. The Australian electronic music producer and DJ has been a standout on the ARIA Singles Chart this year and last with “Stumblin’ In” (Spinnin’ Records/WMA), his reimagining of Chris Norman and Suzi Quatro’s 1970s classic.

The track was shortlisted at the 2024 ARIA Awards and appeared at No. 29 on the year-end ARIA Chart, the second-highest ranked homegrown tune, behind only Vance Joy’s multi-platinum hit from 2013, “Riptide.”

Though born in New South Wales, the 27-year-old is a proud Territorian.

“Being a Darwin local, it’s a dream come true to come back home and play at BASSINTHEGRASS,” he comments. “It’s such an incredible festival that brings some of the world’s best talent to the Northern Territory and I can’t wait”.

Returning this year is the 360-degree BASSment stage, where a host of electronic music artists will work the wheels of steel – and crowds.

Australian drum ‘n’ bass revivalist Luude heads to Darwin with two UK top 10 hits to his name: his 2022 cover of “Down Under” featuring Colin Hay and a collaboration with Mattafix on their reworking of “Big City Life”.

Delivered by Northern Territory Major Events Company, the all-ages fest is celebrating its 22th edition.

New to the festival this year will be BASS Camp, a retreat designed for families, and including kid’s activities and spaces where youngsters can enjoy their own silent disco, face painting, a glitter station, and more.

Premium packages include ReFresh, a retreat from the push and shove from the masses, and Oasis, which rolls-together express entry, drink and food vouchers, shaded side-of-stage views, and access to a dedicated bar.

BASSINTHEGRASS is bucking the trend for music festivals in these parts, many of which are ducking out of 2025 due to steepling talent costs, late ticket buying and other issues.

2025 BASSINTHEGRASS Lineup

Hilltop Hoods

The Amity Affliction

Baby J

Cyril

The Dreggs

Hope D

Hot Dub Time Machine

Jaded

Jax Jones

Jazmine Nikitta

The Jungle Giants

Kah-Lo

Latifa Tee

Luude

Meg Mac

Old Mervs

The Rions

3%