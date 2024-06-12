Battlesnake are touring around Australia over the next few weeks.

Fresh from a hugely successful European run, Battlesnake will perform in Byron Bay, Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Melbourne, and Adelaide through June and July (see full dates below).

They’ll be joined by a slew of impressive support acts – Barbarion, Deadcrow, Couch Wizard, Dead Witch, G.U.N, Leatherman, and Pelvis.

You can watch the official trailer for Battlesnake’s tour below. Tickets to their Australian shows are available here.

Battlesnake have enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past 18 months, growing from playing small dive bars to opening for the likes of Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction.

Described as “the lovechild of Queen, Tenacious D, Judas Priest, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard,” Battlesnake have recently showcased their powerhouse sound at BIGSOUND and SXSW.

Battlesnake are touring Australia in support of their forthcoming album, The Rise and Demise of the Motorsteeple which can be pre-ordered here. (Pledge your allegiance to the sacred decree, pre-save the album, and blessings you’ll see,” as the band declare.)

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“The Rise and Demise of the Motorsteeple will take you on an epic heavy metal journey down the road to oblivion and you’ll be crying for more,” a press statement reads.

The metal heavyweights have teased their new album with singles including, “Motorsteeple”, “The Key of Solomon”, “Pangea Breaker”, and “Alpha and Omega”.

Battlesnake 2024 Australian Album Tour

Tickets available here

Friday, June 14th*

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Friday, June 21st^

The Northern, Byron Bay, NSW

Saturday, June 22nd**

Valley Loft, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, June 28th^^

King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, June 29th+

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, June 30th^^

La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, July 5th=

The Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, July 6th”

Jive, Adelaide, SA

*With Barbarion

^With Deadcrow

**With Couch Wizard

^^With Dead Witch

+With G.U.N

=With Leatherman

“With Pelvis