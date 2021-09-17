Be still my beating heart: Joyce Manor covered a My Chemical Romance song at Riot Fest yesterday in a win for emo and pop punk fans everywhere.

The iconic U.S. band covered the also iconic ‘Helena’ by MCR at the event on Thursday night, as per Stereogum. It’s fair to say it was warmly received judging by the reaction on social media. “Joyce Manor covered HELENA and proved they should open for My Chemical Romance next year,” a Twitter user said and if it will criminal if that collaboration doesn’t happen now.

‘Helena’ was on MCR’s second studio album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, a record with a great legacy: in 2016, Rolling Stone declared Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge the tenth greatest emo album, stating that “Three Cheers wasn’t just a concept record, it was a concept sequel, expanding the small-screen story of 2002’s I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love into a big-budget production, complete with ruminations on life and death and a series of dramatic music videos that made them MTV darlings.”

NME also listed it as one of the 20 Emo Albums That Have Resolutely Stood the Test of Time, while SPIN placed it at 260 in their list of The 300 Best Albums of the Past 30 Years (1985 to 2014).

The last time we heard from Joyce Manor was last year when they released the rarities compilation album, Songs From Northern Torrance (a reference to the city they came from in California). The band also have previous with covers of great songs: just a few weeks ago, their frontman Barry Johnson covered ‘Game Of Pricks’ by Guided By Voices.

The 2011 me is very happy today.

For more on this topic, follow the Emo Observer.

Check out Joyce Manor covering ‘Helena’ by My Chemical Romance:

Joyce Manor covered HELENA and proved they should open for My Chemical Romance next year. pic.twitter.com/DdntiDjIqb — riot tony (@ItMeTony) September 16, 2021

Listen to the original ‘Helena’ by MCR: