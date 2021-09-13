My Chemical Romance commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, noting that starting their band was directly related to the events of that day.

The band shared their message on their official Facebook page on Sunday, September 12th. “2021 marks the 20 year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks,” they wrote. “Consequently, 9/12 marks the 20 year anniversary of My Chemical Romance. Like many of you reading this, 9/11 changed our lives and effected every aspect of our consciousness. Starting Mychem was a direct result of everything we experienced and witnessed during those horrific events. The world changed that day, and the next day we set about trying to change the world.⁣

They continued by asking their fans to reflect on the past two decades. “Mychem has always been bigger than its parts. Even when the band took time away the MCRmy was there spreading the work and living the message of “Keep Yourself Alive!” Today we are collectively older and wiser, but still there to carry on when we hear the call. The past 20 years have been about healing, dusting off and getting back up, and living life to our highest potential.

On this monumental anniversary let us all think about those we lost that day and the days since. Keep those loved ones close and their memories alive by thinking “what would they have wanted us to be doing today?”⁣ Proudly living and breathing our true authentic selves? Being kind and compassionate to one another? Being creative, unique, and extraordinary? Maybe just trying to be better than you were yesterday? ⁣

MCR ended with a note of thanks. “We have found that when in doubt, love is and always will be the answer. Thank you for showing us love and for walking by our side these past 20 years. We truly are stronger together and thankful you are here with us.”

9/11 has famously been intertwined with the existence of MCR. Their song ‘Skylines and Turnstiles’, for example, was written by Gerard Way as a way to express his feelings about the events of that day.

For more on this topic, follow the Emo Observer.

Check out ‘Skylines and Turnstiles’ by My Chemical Romance: