Some covers just hit differently, and Beabadoobee just proved that with her rendition of Bic Runga’s “Sway” for Like A Version.

The Filipino-British singer-songwriter made her long-awaited debut on triple j’s iconic segment, choosing a song that holds deep personal significance—and she absolutely nailed it.

Draped in soft nostalgia, her rendition of “Sway” kept the delicate, shimmering beauty of the original intact while injecting a dose of her signature indie energy. The jangly guitars that made the 1997 hit so beloved were still there, but Beabadoobee gave them a dreamy, lo-fi spin, adding a raw, contemporary feel to the track.

The cover wasn’t just about reimagining a classic—it was a tribute.

“My mum used to play it a lot when I was growing up,” Beabadoobee shared. “And Bic’s badass! It was just really nice seeing an Asian woman playing indie music like that.”

She’s spoken in the past about how every cover she’s done has been dedicated to her mum, and this was no exception. “I hope she likes this one too,” she added with a smile.

Bic Runga, whose parents are Māori and Chinese Malaysian, has long been a quiet trailblazer in music, inspiring generations of artists—including Beabadoobee—to find their own voices. Choosing “Sway” was not just a nod to her mum’s playlists but a way of honouring an artist who paved the way for musicians like her.

Her performance was pure indie magic, backed by a full band that brought a new intensity to the track without stripping away its heartfelt charm. Her breathy, delicate vocals floated over the lush instrumentation, creating a version that felt like it could have existed in the late 90s but also fit perfectly in today’s alternative scene.

In true Like A Version tradition, Beabadoobee also performed one of her own songs, delivering a live rendition of “Beaches” with effortless cool. The combination of both performances showed exactly why she’s become one of the most exciting voices in indie music today—equal parts introspective, nostalgic, and effortlessly stylish.

Fans of soft grunge, 90s alt-pop, and emotional singalongs are going to eat this one up. Beabadoobee’s “Sway” isn’t just a great Like A Version moment—it’s a full-circle tribute, a love letter to the music that shaped her, and proof that some songs will always find a way to live on.

Check out her Like A Version performances of “Sway” below.