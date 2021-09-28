All your dream pop dreams are soon to come true because Beach House have revealed that a new album will arrive next year.

The duo of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally were interviewed by 101.9 KINK.FM on Friday, September 24th, when talk turned to their new album towards the end of the conversation.

When Legrand discussed the new things she had been getting up to during the long months of the COVID-19 pandemic such as studying and reading, Scully then interjected: “Me personally, no, I was just working on the record we’re putting out next year.”

Legrand laughed before saying, “Oh yeah, and that too because I’m also in the band.” Host Mitch Elliot joined in the laughter, saying to Legrand, “Alex, you’re such a professional.”

The duo have been making music since all the way back in 2004, establishing themselves as one of the most consistent groups in indie music. The last time we heard from Beach House was on their seventh studio album, simply called 7, which came out in 2018. That record peaked at number 20 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and number 39 on the ARIA Album Chart.

They did also release something new this year, producing original music for Omega Mart, an interactive exhibition in Las Vegas by the entertainment company Meow Wolf, billed as a “psychedelic grocery store.”

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Check out ‘Marin’s Dreams’ by Beach House:

They told Rolling Stone around that time that they had been slowly working on the follow-up to 7 after completing touring for that record in 2019. “We’d like to get there,” Scally said then. “But you never want to say you’re there if you’re not there. Our goal is to make more music.”

We don’t know yet when in 2022 Beach House’s eighth album will arrive but we can only hope it’s sooner rather than later.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Check out the full Beach House interview on 101.9 KINK.FM: