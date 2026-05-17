US favourites Beartooth have announced their biggest ever tour of Australia set for next year in support of their forthcoming sixth album, Pure Ecstasy.

The Ohio outfit will head our way in January 2027 for shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, where they’ll be joined by Texan metalcore stalwarts Fit For A King and LA prog-metallers Volumes.

The tour announcement lands alongside news that Pure Ecstasy, the band’s sixth full-length, drops on August 28th via their new label home, Fearless Records. The title track from the 11-song record has also dropped to coincide with the news.

“Song one is always a crucial part of an album to me. It’s gotta lock you into the vibe out of the gate,” frontman Caleb Shomo said.

“‘Pure Ecstasy’ was birthed in a studio with Misha Mansoor, ridiculous loudspeakers, and the dumbest heaviest chugs we could chug. Once it was brought home and expanded on with Jordan Fish, there was no question it was the album opener. Play loud and kick ass.”

Check out the official music video velow.

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The Jordan Fish collaboration is a notable one. The former Bring Me The Horizon keyboardist — now also producing for Architects and Poppy — helped Shomo crack open what he’s calling the most vulnerable Beartooth record yet.

Early bird tickets go on sale from 1oam local time on Thursday May 22nd and close at 9am the next morning. General public tickets for the Australia 2027 tour go on sale from 10am local time on Friday, May 22nd. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

BEARTOOTH PURE ECSTASY WORLD TOUR – AUSTRALIA 2027

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS FIT FOR A KING AND VOLUMES

Tuesday, January 26th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Thursday, January 28th

Festival Hall, Melbourne

Saturday, January 30th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday, January 31st

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane