After more than five decades, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s Beatles documentary Let It Be is set to make a grand return on Disney+, offering fans a fresh perspective on the band’s titular final album.

Initially released in 1970 and largely overshadowed by its subsequent disappearance and the rise of bootleg versions, the film captured the Beatles during a tumultuous phase, hinting at internal conflicts and the looming end of the band. This stark portrayal was often viewed as a somber counterpart to the Beatles’ otherwise luminous journey.

In contrast, Peter Jackson’s 2021 docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, which also sourced its footage from Lindsay-Hogg’s original shoots, painted a more harmonious picture, filled with light-hearted moments among the band members. This series, which streamed to near-universal acclaim on Disney+, brought a different narrative to the forefront, showing more of the band’s camaraderie during the creation of Let It Be.

Lindsay-Hogg, who has a notable history with music videos and was instrumental in their evolution during the 1960s, has long advocated for a reevaluation of the original film.

As per the New York Times, his efforts will finally bear fruit on May 8th when the restored version of the film begins streaming. This restoration, carried out by Jackson’s team in collaboration with Apple Corps, promises to offer a clearer view of the documentary that has intrigued Beatles aficionados for years.

The director’s persistence highlights a significant aspect of artistic creations: the evolving interpretations and the impact of time on reception. As Lindsay-Hogg mentioned in his recent interview with NYT, the film and the series, while sharing footage, are distinct in their portrayal of the Beatles’ dynamics.

