Singer Bebe Rexha has opened up about her struggles with her body image, saying she “feels embarrassed” about being heavier following the holiday season.

In an emotional video posted to TikTok on Monday, an always-stunning Bebe revealed that she is “the heaviest” she’s “ever been” and as a result, has avoided posting on social media.

“So it is the holidays and I know we’re all supposed to be, like, merry and like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays,’ which I am … ish,” Bebe began.

“I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight ’cause I feel embarrassed.”

Bebe teared up as she continued, “I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body.”

“I haven’t been posting as much because I don’t feel good in my skin and when I don’t feel good, I don’t want to post and that’s really honestly the reason I haven’t been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to,” she tearfully added.

“I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion. I don’t know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The singer has regularly promoted body positivity on her social media, including back in July when she posted a TikTok of herself dancing in lingerie to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Good Form’.

“How much do you think I weigh? No one’s business,” she wrote in text over the video. “Cause I’m a bad bitch no matter what my weight. But let’s normalize 165 lbs.”

Amen!

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out Bebe Rexha’s TikTok video below: