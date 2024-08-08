Kamilaroi/Samoan artist Becca Hatch has launched her debut EP MAYDAY, released today (Aug. 9).

The eight-track collection signals a major move for the Australian singer-songwriter, who first emerged on the music scene at just 16.

MAYDAY blends Hatch’s R&B foundations with dance and electronic influences, showcasing Hatch’s expanding musical palette. The EP’s lead single “Incapable” leans into EDM territory, accompanied by a visually striking music video filmed in Nashville. Hatch’s brother and frequent collaborator, Sean Loaney, directed the visual component.

Recorded primarily in Melbourne in early 2023, MAYDAY delves into Hatch’s personal experiences with love, loss, and self-discovery.

“It’s about learning what it means to stick true to yourself and finding freedom in taking back control,” Becca says in a press statement. “The project was written during one of my lowest points, where I was going through a lot of change and loss. I found myself hurt, abandoned, and back at the beginning by myself.”

“By leaning on my family and community, I had to figure out how to pick myself back up. Through the process of creating this I was able to transform my feelings of isolation and abandonment into music, and through these songs I found my power & voice.”

The EP’s release follows a string of well-received singles. “Bass Keeps Calling” and “Think of You” both secured spots on triple J’s rotation, while Rolling Stone Australia praised the mid-tempo track “Crash” for its honest writing and understated delivery.

Hatch’s career has seen steady growth since her debut. She’s earned ARIA and APRA Music Award nominations, performed at major Australian festivals, and supported acts like Mahalia, Spacey Jane, and Vera Blue.

MAYDAY and its lead single “Incapable” are out now. For those who prefer physical media, the album is available on vinyl with a digital download bundle. The package includes a handwritten note from Hatch and stickers she designed.