As if the Bluesfest 2023 lineup wasn’t already strong enough, iconic rocker Beck will now play the festival for the first time ever.

The eight-time Grammy winner becomes the 50th artist to be announced for next year’s Bluesfest, set to be held over the Easter long weekend in Byron Bay.

The genre-hopping musician will perform a special acoustic show at Bluesfest, which has drawn praise from around the world. “The Californian’s voice sounded incredible throughout the show,” the Austin Chronicle noted, while The Times hailed him as “a one-man festival.”

Beck’s Bluesfest appearance will come almost 30 years to the day since the release of his debut studio album, Golden Feelings, and the musician has barely stopped for breath over three decades. 13 more albums have followed, the most recent of which, 2019’s Hyperspace, still reached the top 40 of the U.S. Billboard 200 and the ARIA Albums Chart.

Always exploring new sonic territory, and always remaining a true individual, not many artists have had the career of Beck over the last three decades. Not bad for a ‘Loser’.

“We are hugely excited to be presenting BECK, making his Bluesfest debut with a unique acoustic performance,” Festival Director Peter Noble OAM says.

“We have already announced 49 artists for our 34th Bluesfest, and BECK makes it 50! His acoustic set will certainly provide an avant-garde element to our already amazing line up.”

Bluesfest 2023 also contains the likes of Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Gang of Youths, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and Lucinda Williams.

The festival will take place over five days from Thursday, April 6th-Monday, April 10th 2023, at the Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah, NSW.

All 5-Day Season tickets, including festival entry, camping & add-ons, parking and VIP are on sale now via the Bluesfest website.

