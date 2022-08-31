With just 31 weeks to go, Bluesfest is teasing fans ahead of time with the exciting first lineup announcement, featuring some proper international stars.

Bluesfest 2023 is set to be a special edition, with the festival free to showcase the finest global talent again for a long while. “For the first time since 2019, Bluesfest is presenting a fully international festival experience like the legendary ones we did before the COVID-era,” festival director Peter Noble OAM shares.

“Whilst there are still plenty of Aussie artists listed in this first and upcoming announcements it is wonderful to once again in 2023, after four long years be able to bring back some of the greatest Blues, Roots, Soul, Rock, Hip Hop, R&B, World and Americana artists (and so much more) back to our shores after so long. As well as, of course, the stars of tomorrow.”

The first lineup announcement certainly delivers, with global icons such as Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and Lucinda Williams confirmed to be performing next year.

The likes of Gang of Youths, The Cat Empire, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and Xavier Rudd represent Australia on the initial lineup. You can check out the full list below, with over 40 artists already announced.

In positive news for regular Bluesfest attendees, ticket prices, camping and VIP ticket all remain at 2022’s prices. Over $500K has been spent upgrading and waterproofing the Bluesfest site, in a bid to provide the finest festival experience.

In the coming weeks, stay tuned for further updates about the festival, with lots more acclaimed acts set to be confirmed.

Bluesfest 2023 will take place over five days from Thursday, April 6th-Monday, April 10th 2023, at the Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah, NSW.

All 5-Day Season tickets, including festival entry, camping & add-ons, parking and VIP are on sale now via the Bluesfest website.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Bluesfest 2023 Lineup (So Far)

The Barnestormers

Beth Hart (Exclusive)

Bonnie Raitt

Buddy Guy

The Cat Empire

Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Gang of Youths

Jackson Browne

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Joe Bonamassa

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Lucinda Williams

Mavis Staples

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Rockwiz Live

The Soul Rebels & Friends with special guests Talib Kweli

GZA

Big Freedia

Steve Earle & the Dukes

Tash Sultana

Xavier Rudd