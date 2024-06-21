Less than a month after the announcement of their upcoming 12-stop regional Australian tour ‘Schooner or Later’, Beddy Rays have released their upbeat new single, “Hold On”.

The band of four have been close friends since primary school, and have become extremely successful together thanks to releases like their 2017 debut EP, Lost Found Beat Around, and 2020 hit “Sobercoaster”. Their self titled debut album peaked at #8 on the ARIA Albums Chart upon its release in 2022, and they’ve never looked back.

Now, with an already solidified national audience and growing fanbase, Beddy Rays cast their eyes forward. Marking their second release of the year after March’s “Silverline”, the momentum is well and truly behind Beddy Rays as they gear up for a busy second half of 2024.

“Hold On” is an energetic, uptempo track filled with motivational lyrics.

“‘Hold On’ speaks about overcoming life challenges and facing inner demons. Sometimes when the road gets rough you gotta pull over whack it in 4 wheel drive and keep on tracking” the band explain.

Sonically and thematically, “Hold On” doesn’t stray far from what Beddy Rays have become widely known for – crowd-surfing, feel-good surf-rock music that also has a relatable message.

While they’re currently performing across the ditch in New Zealand, they’ll be back in Australia soon for their ‘Schooner or Later’ tour, which is set to kick off at Mackay’s Seabreeze on August 8th, before closing on September 21st at Brisbane’s The Triffid with 10 other shows in between.

Beddy Rays’ “Hold On” is out now.

Beddy Rays – ‘Schooner or Later’ Tour

Special guests TBA.

Tickets are on sale now via www.beddyrays.com

Thursday, August 8

Seabreeze, Mackay, QLD

Friday, August 9

Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD

Saturday, August 10

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Thursday, August 15

Croxton, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, August 24

Darwin Railway Club, Darwin, NT

Friday, August 30

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, September 5

The River, Margaret River, WA

Friday, September 6

Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Saturday, September 7

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Friday, September 13

Royal Oak, Launceston, TAS

Saturday, September 14

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, September 21

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD