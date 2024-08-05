Melbourne artist BEHANI has teamed up with US rapper Tyga for a fresh take on her track “Comfortable.”

Following her recent signing with ADA/Warner Music Australia, this collaboration showcases BEHANI’s evolving sound that blends pop, Afro-inspired rhythms, and global influences.

BEHANI first caught international attention with her track “Real Man,” featuring Ne-Yo, which climbed to number two on Australia’s Shazam charts and reached the Top 5 on the UK Music Week Commercial Pop Charts.

With “Comfortable,” BEHANI continues to explore new musical landscapes, this time, with US rapper Tyga.

The pair’s remix of “Comfortable” brings together pop and hip-hop elements in an organic way, melding BEHANI’s melodic vocals alongside Tyga’s distinctive rap style.

BEHANI’s star has been steadily rising in the music world, with her impressive list of collaborators reads like a who’s who of the industry – Ne-Yo, French Montana, DJ Khaled – each partnership dishing out a different facet of her talent.

Commenting on the collaboration, BEHANI said, “I’m beyond excited to share the ‘Comfortable’ Remix with everyone, working with Tyga has been an incredible experience, and I can’t wait for fans to hear what we’ve created together. This track is all about confidence and feeling at ease in your own skin.”

Tyga, known for tracks such as “Rack City” and collaborations with artists like Chris Brown and Lil Wayne, brings his signature style to “Comfortable,” adding a fresh layer to the catchy track that amalgamated flawlessly with BEHANI’s vocals.

BEHANI has also shown off her range as a live performer. Last year, she delivered a heartfelt cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Talkin’ About A Revolution” at the Palais Theatre for Global Citizen Nights in Melbourne.

Check out “Comfortable (Remix)” by BEHANI featuring Tyga below.