Multi-platinum U.S. rapper Tyga has announced his return to Australia for his biggest ever tour of the country.

Beginning at Perth’s RAC Arena on December 13th, the ‘It’s Too Loud I Can’t Hear You’ tour will then hit Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney throughout the rest of the month (see full dates below).

The tour will mark Tyga’s first run of shows in Australia since selling out venues across the country three years ago. He’ll be joined by local talents Hooligan Hefs and Youngn Lipz.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 30th at 10am local time via Ticketek. The Telstra Plus presale begins on Tuesday, September 27th at 9am local time.

Although Tyga hasn’t released a studio album since 2019’s Legendary, that record marked a return to form for the rapper, reaching the Top 20 of the U.S. Billboard 200. The platinum album would go on to gain over five billion streams in under a year.

Earlier this year, he memorably collaborated with global superstar Doja Cat on the huge hit ‘Freaky Deaky’, with the track becoming certified gold. Throughout his career, he’s also worked with everyone from Megan Thee Stallion to Nicki Minaj to Pop Smoke to Australia’s own Iggy Azalea.

Tyga ‘It’s Too Loud I Can’t Hear You’ Tour Australia 2022

Supported by Hooligan Hefs and Youngn Lipz

Telstra Plus presale begins Tuesday, September 27th (9am local time)

General tickets on sale Friday, September 30th (10am local time)

Tuesday, December 13th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Wednesday, December 14th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, December 16th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, December 17th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, December 18th

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW