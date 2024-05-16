Belle and Sebastian have added a new show to their Australian tour.

The Glasgow indie pop band announced shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth earlier this month, all of which will take place in August (see full dates below).

And due to popular demand, they’ve added a second date at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Wednesday, August 28th.

This Australian leg of their tour coincides with the release of Belle and Sebastian’s 12th studio album, Late Developers, eagerly anticipated as the follow-up to their 2022 album, A Bit Previous.

Tickets to Belle and Sebastian’s Australian shows, including their new Perth date, are on sale now via Destroy All Lines. It should be noted that their initial Astor Theatre date is now sold out.

Fans can expect the band to perform tracks from the new record, as well as hits from their beloved catalog, including their seminal 1996 debut record, Tigermilk, 1998’s The Boy with the Arab Strap, and 2003’s Catastrophe Waitress. These albums have introduced audiences worldwide to Belle and Sebastian’s pop songwriting, solidifying their status as indie royalty.

English singer-songwriter Badly Drawn Boy (AKA Damon Gough) will be joining Belle and Sebastian on their Australian tour, making his first trip Down Under in over twenty years. Badly Drawn Boy, a Mercury Prize winner, will be promoting his latest album, Banana Skin Shoes, released in 2020.

With Belle and Sebastian’s history of drawing large crowds in Australia, tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly, so best to get in quick.

BELLE AND SEBASTIAN 2024 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

With special guest Badly Drawn Boy

For all tickets and tour information visit, Destroy All Lines

Wednesday, August 21st

The Tivoli Brisbane

Thursday, August 22nd

Enmore Theatre Sydney

Friday, August 23rd

Palais Theatre Melbourne

Sunday, August 25th

Hindley Street Music Hall Adelaide

Tuesday, August 27th (SOLD OUT)

Astor Theatre Perth

Wednesday, August 28th (NEW SHOW)

Astor Theatre Perth