After being absent since 2021’s well-received EP Time Changes Nothing, alternative rockers Belle Haven came flying out of the traps earlier this year on their new single ‘I Can’t Find the Words’.

For all of their burning desire to make up for lost time and make 2023 a big one, their new song was actually about a lack of progress – when a relationship breaks down and you just don’t have the words to describe its dissolution. It frenetically captured the emotional turmoil at the heart of the collapse of a relationship.

Their first single in a long while also found the Melbourne trio – David De La Hoz, Tom Mitchell and Daniel Marinakis – finally embracing being an emo band, which earnestly came across in the mixture of yearning vocals and preppier anthemic rhythm.

And Belle Haven are so enamoured with their comeback single that they’ve now released a piano version of the song. The band re-released the song as a live piano cut on Spotify today, with the raw emotion of the original really coming to the fore in the ballad setting.

“The idea to re-record the piano version of the single was a thought I had very early on,” De La Hoz explains. “I felt it would transpose really well to piano and we all got really hyped about making a lovely live studio vibe video out of it!

Belle Haven decided to release the piano version after the initial response to the original was “so positive.” When fans then started singing it on tour just a few days after its release, they knew they had something special on their hands.

“We had people singing the words back to us which was unreal – I didn’t even need to sing on the Melbourne show, the audience had me fully covered. So to breathe new life into it feels great!” De La Hoz adds.