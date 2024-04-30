Belle and Sebastian are coming back to Australia.

The Glasgow indie pop band have announced shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, all of which will take place this August (see full dates below).

This Australian leg of their tour coincides with the release of their 12th studio album, Late Developers, eagerly anticipated as the follow-up to their 2022 album, A Bit Previous.

Tickets to Belle and Sebastian’s Australian shows go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 9th at 9am local time. There will also be a pre-sale taking place for the tour (see below).

Fans can expect the band to perform tracks from the new record, as well as hits from their beloved catalog, including their seminal 1996 debut record, Tigermilk, 1998’s The Boy with the Arab Strap, and 2003’s Catastrophe Waitress. These albums have introduced audiences worldwide to Belle and Sebastian’s pop songwriting, solidifying their status as indie royalty.

English singer-songwriter Badly Drawn Boy (AKA Damon Gough) will be joining Belle and Sebastian on their Australian tour, making his first trip Down Under in over twenty years. Badly Drawn Boy, a Mercury Prize winner, will be promoting his latest album, Banana Skin Shoes, released in 2020.

With Belle and Sebastian’s history of drawing large crowds in Australia, tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly, so best to get in quick.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

BELLE AND SEBASTIAN 2024 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

With special guest Badly Drawn Boy

Sign up for early bird pre-sale via:

https://www.destroyalllines.com/tours/belle-sebastian

Early bird pre-sale begins Tuesday, May 7th at 9am local time

General tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 9th at 9am local time

For all tickets and tour information visit, Destroy All Lines

Wednesday, August 21st

The Tivoli Brisbane

Thursday, August 22nd

Enmore Theatre Sydney

Friday, August 23rd

Palais Theatre Melbourne

Sunday, August 25th

Hindley Street Music Hall Adelaide

Tuesday, August 27th

Astor Theatre Perth