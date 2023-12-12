Beloved English singer-songwriter Ben Howard is coming to Australia.

The thoughtful musician is bringing his extensive catalogue and powerful live show Down Under in May of next year, taking in stops in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 15th at 9am local time. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, December 14th at 9am local time.

It’s just over a decade since Howard first exploded onto the scene with his stirring 2011 debut album, Every Kingdom, which was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize the following year. Every Kingdom was also certified Gold in Australia, highlighting the love Aussies have for his indie-folk anthems.

He’s released four more studio albums since his debut, including this year’s Is It?, which became his fifth consecutive top 20 album in the UK.

Howard’s latest album earned highly positive reviews from critics. “An earnest, ruminative folktronica soundtrack wrapped in introspection, Ben Howard’s fifth album is doused in gentle, twinkly experimentalism as he navigates life’s darker hurdles,” Clash wrote in an 8/10 review.

Expect Howard’s upcoming shows to be laced with emotion: the musician overcame two mini-strokes in 2022, and it’s testament to his resilience and commitment to art that he’s back on the touring circuit so soon after such a health scare. “I feel more positive and I enjoy small things a lot more,” he told The Guardian earlier this year.

Ben Howard 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds and Double J

Pre-sale begins Thursday, December 14th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, December 15th (9am local time)

Tickets available via secretsounds.com

May 22nd

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

May 24th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

May 25th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

May 29th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

May 31st

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD