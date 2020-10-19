Australia’s own Ben Lee may just be the hero we didn’t know we needed thanks to a well-timed Donald Trump spoof.

The singer-songwriter took to Twitter to unveil his mashup of Trump’s recent, ah, spirited dancing at a Florida rally with his signature hit ‘Catch My Disease’.

Although perhaps best known as the tune played at every mid-2000s family get together, it seems the track has now taken on a new life thanks to the mashup.

“Can’t believe it took me all day to realize I had to do this,” Lee captioned the post, assumedly referencing the relevance of the song’s title to Trump’s current life circumstances.

In case you somehow missed it, despite having only recently recovered from COVID-19, Trump is still holding huge rallies which don’t appear to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

We think it’s safe to take the post as Lee’s statement on how he feels about Trump’s apparent disregard for attempting to slow the spread of the virus.

It isn’t the first time Lee, who lives in the US, has been vocal about the country’s politics, having encouraged followers to vote for Joe Biden in a tweet earlier this month.

Lee has also recently called out controversial far-right conspiracy group QAnon, saying that he can tell it is a cult due to having “been [in one] before.”

He has moved away from the mainstream music industry in recent years, having chosen to largely focus on wellness endeavours like an Essential Oils company.

Lee certainly isn’t the only musician to have criticised Trump lately, with Michael Stipe, Dee Snider and Bruce Springsteen among just a few of the most recent celebrities to have had their say.

Check out the tweet by Ben Lee roasting Donald Trump: