Dee Snider is once again taking aim at US President Donald Trump over his bungled handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has already seen 150,000 people die in the country alone.

Following growing criticism against Trump for downplaying COVID-19 statistics, spreading misinformation and failing to wear a mask when appropriate, the Twisted Sister frontman has spoken out with his thoughts on the dire situation, saying Trump failed to “bring the country together over something really important”.

“We’ve been at each other’s throats,” Dee Snider told Consequence of Sound.

“The country’s been split in two over so many different things. The political divide has been massive. And [this is when] you’re supposed to say, ‘You know what? We can argue about these other things and disagree, but this is affecting and hurting all of us. We need to come together and fight this as one people,’ as Americans have done throughout history.

Snider continued, “Yet the president’s response, the White House response has been to politicise it and separate us more and make it about politics instead of about joining together and helping each other. So this was an opportunity to really bring the country together over something really important, that rises above all the other B.S. in the world. And he failed to do that, and we’re seeing the results.”

“I live in Belize now, and Belize is a little country and we’re COVID-free,” he explained.

“They shut the borders. They made wearing a mask mandatory — $5,000 fine first offence; prison — for real — second offence. Curfews, military police on the streets. If you’re on the streets, you go to jail. [They were] arresting people on the streets if you stay out past curfew. As a result, we have no COVID.”

“You have to make the punishment strong, but people were following it, and we have no COVID — we’re not in fear for our lives.

“This situation required a powerful effort from the governing bodies, and [the Trump administration] failed to deliver it,” he added.

It’s not the first time outspoken the Snider has voiced of his dislike for Trump – just last month the rocker declared that other countries think of the reality star-turned-president as “a fucking joke”.

Check out Dee Snider on Consequence of Sound: