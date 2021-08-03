2004 was a simpler time. There was no COVID-19 pandemic and there was no Instagram. There was also the Ben Lee smash hit, ‘Catch My Disease’.

As per JUNKEE, ‘Catch My Disease’ saw Ben Lee propel from Aussie musician to international Aussie icon, with the song hitting No. 27 in Aussie charts as well as winning Song of the Year at the 2006 APRA Awards – beating out Pete Murray’s ‘Better Days’ and Missy Higgins’, ‘The Special Two’.

Yeah, your memory serves you correctly, the song was huge.

And like with any smash hit, it needs a film clip to boot – which is exactly what Lee did. But up until, the world didn’t really know just had awesome the film clip was – unless you were very, very on the ball.

In case you’ve missed it, Lee loves a bit of TikTok and he recently took to the platform to reveal a lesser known fact about the song’s video clip, which featured a very high profile international DJ, that person being none other than Steve Aoki.

“A little bit of trivia about the ‘Catch My Disease’ video,” Lee says in the video. “There’s an amazing cameo from someone you may not have seen before.”

“Right over there,” Lee continues, pointing to a person in the film clip, “See who that was?”

“There he is. That is Steve Aoki.”

Lee then goes on to share a bit of a highlight reel of photos of the duo together and now the real question is: why did Ben Lee wait this long to make sure we knew about the Steve Aoki cameo?

Watch the TikTok by Ben Lee: