Benjamin Vallé, former guitarist and founding member of Swedish post-punk act Viagra Boys, has died aged 47.

Vallé’s death was confirmed in a band statement shared on social media. “It brings me great sadness to say that our beloved friend and founding member of Viagra Boys, Benjamin, has passed,” the band wrote.

“Benjamin was loving and kind and the sweet memories we have together are countless. I can’t stop crying while going through pictures of you but also laughing because you were one of the funniest, goofiest, people I had the pleasure of knowing.”

No cause of death has been revealed.

“Benjamin or ‘Benis’ as we knew him, spread laughter and happiness wherever he went and I will cherish the memories we have of touring the world together,” the statement continued.

“Benjamin, we love you with all of our hearts and Viagra Boys would have been nothing without you. This planet just lost one [of] the good ones. I hope you’re somewhere up in space telling bad jokes to an alien.

“Goodnight my sweet boy. I’ll love you forever. Raise your glasses for benis. its what he’d have wanted.”

Frontman Sebastian Murphy took to his personal Instagram account to pay tribute to his late friend and bandmate, “Rest in Peace my beloved beloved benjamin. I will love you forever wonderful man. See you in the cosmos.”

Vallé was a founding member of Viagra Boys when they formed in Stockholm in 2015. He performed on their two full-length albums, 2018’s Street Worms and 2021’s Welfare Jazz.

Prior to his time in the band, Vallé was a member of the Swedish hardcore band Nine.

