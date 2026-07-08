Benson Boone is on his way to Australia.

The US singer-songwriter is set to arrive in November, with multiple shows confirmed in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The news comes as the Washington-born artist kicks off the US tour in Pittsburgh tonight.

Boone’s tour comes in support of his second studio album, American Heart, which dropped in June last year. Following its release, the record debuted at No. 1 in Australia and New Zealand.

After reaching superstardom with his 2024 global hit, “Beautiful Things”, Boone went on to score a Best New Artist Grammy nomination the following year.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 24-year-old discussed adjusting to fame after the track blew up around the world.

“I think this year has taught me a lot of things, especially that it is incredibly easy to get carried away with my ego,” he said. “After ‘Beautiful Things,’ I was like, ‘Dude, I can do anything.’ And I can’t. It’s good to talk about, ‘Hey, you know, I’m not the king of the world. I’m not somebody that everybody in the world knows. I’m still an up-and-coming artist.’”

Ticket details for the Australian tour are yet to be announced. More information is available here.

Benson Boone 2026 Australia Tour Dates

Friday, November 6th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Saturday, November 7th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Sunday, November 8th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Thursday, November 12th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Friday, November 13th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, November 14th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday, November 17th

Afterpay Arena, Sydney

Wednesday, November 18th

Afterpay Arena, Sydney

Thursday, November 19th

Afterpay Arena, Sydney

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ