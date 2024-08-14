Benson Boone fans across Australia and New Zealand will have to wait a little longer to see the rising pop sensation live, as his highly anticipated Fireworks & Rollerblades tour in September 2024 tour has been rescheduled to January 2025.

The postponement comes due to a scheduling conflict, but there’s a silver lining: the new dates will see Boone performing at larger venues to accommodate the overwhelming demand from his dedicated fanbase.

Boone, whose star continues to rise on the global stage, had originally planned to perform at more intimate venues. However, due to the unprecedented demand, these shows have been upgraded to some of the most iconic concert spaces in Australia and New Zealand. Fans who had already secured tickets for the September dates will be automatically transferred to the new shows. For those unable to attend the rescheduled dates, refunds will be available, and ticket purchasers will be contacted directly with details.

The updated tour schedule will give more fans the opportunity to see Benson Boone live, with Frontier Touring opening additional ticket sales starting Monday, 19 August for Frontier Member presales and Thursday, 22 August for general sales.

Boone’s rise to stardom has been nothing short of meteoric. His breakout single, “Beautiful Things,” didn’t just resonate with fans—it exploded on TikTok, where it became the soundtrack to countless viral moments, fueling its ascent to global prominence.

The song’s irresistible melody and heartfelt lyrics struck a chord across social media, propelling it to 5x Platinum status in Australia and 2x Platinum in New Zealand. By mid-2024, “Beautiful Things” had secured its place as the most-streamed song of the year, dominating playlists around the world.

Benson Boone New Dates – January 2025

Fri 17 Jan – Festival Hall, Melbourne (Previously Wed 18 Sep – The Forum, Melbourne)

New tickets will be available for all shows, with Frontier Member presale tickets available via frontiertouring.com/bensonboone on Monday, 19 August, and general on-sale tickets on Thursday, 22 August.