Bernard Fanning has added three new shows to his 2026 Australian tour after shows went on sale today (November 5th) to an overwhelming response.

Playing all the songs from his album Tea & Sympathy for its 20th anniversary, and more, Fanning is touring Australia in February and March, kicking off in Adelaide, before making his way to Perth, the Sunshine Coast, Cairns, Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Thirroul, Canberra, Melbourne, and the Gold Coast.

The majority of shows sold out today, so the celebrated Australian singer-songwriter has added three new 2nd and final shows to the Sunshine Coast, Sydney, and Melbourne. See the full tour dates, including the new shows, below.

“I’m blown away by the amount of people trying to get tickets to these shows around the country,” he said.

“We’ve managed to add new shows in Sydney, Melbourne and the Sunny Coast but they may sell out just as fast. Stand by Brissie, we’re working on something else for you. Get in quick if you’re up for it. I’d love to see you there!”

The tour follows last week’s sold-out anniversary show at QPAC in Brisbane, where Fanning performed Tea & Sympathy in full for the first time in 20 years, including hits “Wish You Well”, which topped the triple j Hottest 100, “Songbird”, and “Thrill is Gone”.

Ball Park Music’s Sam Cromack and All Our Exes Live in Texas’ Georgia Mooney, both of whom have similarly released solo music, will join Fanning on the 2026 tour. “Having Sam and Georgia along just triples the fun,” Fanning said.

One of the truly great debut albums of the last 20 years, Tea & Sympathy reminded fans of the power of storytelling and of music’s ability to bind us. Released on October 31, 2005, the album debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart on release, went on to collect three ARIA Awards, and garnered Fanning APRA’s Songwriter of the Year award in 2006.

The album showcased Fanning’s lyrical depth and emotional range, establishing him as a powerhouse solo artist, alongside the success of Australian mainstay band Powderfinger.

He has released 20th anniversary editions of the album today on both vinyl and CD, which include updated artwork and rare archival content. The double vinyl release also includes special renditions, giving fans a unique way to revisit or discover the album two decades on.

He has also revisited “Watch Over Me” with Kasey Chambers and Clare Bowditch on the anniversary release. Reimagined at his Brooklet Studio with Nick DiDia, the song captures the emotional heart of their iconic 2006 ARIA Awards performance.

Fanning has also been announced as an ambassador for this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day and has an exclusive shirt designed by Sebi White available to purchase. Every shirt sold will help Support Act, the music industry’s charity, and their vital programs.

BERNARD FANNING ‘TEA & SYMPATHY’ 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2026

Friday, February 27th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

Sunday, March 1st (Labour Day Eve)*

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

*Additional guest to be announced

Wednesday, 4th March (NEW SHOW)

The Events Centre, Sunshine Coast QLD

Thursday, March 5th (SOLD OUT)

The Events Centre, Sunshine Coast QLD

Saturday, March 7th*

Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns QLD

* Sam Cromack will not be appearing at this show

Friday, March 13th (SOLD OUT)

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, March 14th (SOLD OUT)

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, March 17th (SOLD OUT)

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Thursday, March 18th (NEW SHOW)

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, March 20th (SOLD OUT)

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, March 21st (SOLD OUT)

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Tuesday, March 24th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Thursday, March 26th (NEW SHOW)

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Friday, March 27th (SOLD OUT)

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, March 28th (SOLD OUT)

HOTA Theatre, Gold Coast QLD