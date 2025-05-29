Bernth and Charles Berthoud are coming to Australia for a series of live shows this October and November.

The guitar and bass virtuosos, who have amassed over 4 million followers across social media, will perform three concerts in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

The tour kicks off on Thursday, October 31st at The Tivoli in Brisbane; Saturday, November 1st at Northcote Theatre in Melbourne; and Sunday, November 2nd at The Metro in Sydney.

Tickets go on sale at 9am local time on Thursday, 5th June via ThePhoenix.au.

This Australian leg follows their recent European tour, where they showcased their technical mastery and dynamic stage presence. Bernth’s intense guitar work and Berthoud’s innovative bass techniques have earned them a global audience. Their collaborations on tracks like “Bloodstream” and “Labyrinth” highlight their musical chemistry. Notably, Bernth made headlines recently when he joined Tool onstage during a show in Prague.

Joining Bernth and Berthoud on tour is The Omnific, a progressive instrumental group known for blending prog, metal, djent, funk, and synth-driven sounds. Their diverse style adds to what promises to be a compelling live experience.

This tour offers fans a rare chance to see these internet-famous musicians perform live, transitioning from digital platforms to the stage.

Fans can choose to attend the concerts in general admission or upgrade to a Platinum Pass, which includes concert entry plus a pre-show Q&A session, masterclass, and VIP meet & greet.

Bernth & Charles Berthoud 2025 Australian Tour

General tickets go on sale at 9am local time on Thursday, 5th June

Ticket information via ThePhoenix.au

Thursday, October 31st

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 1st

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 2nd

The Metro, Sydney, NSW