Visiting Australia for the first time, Atwell will perform in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, alongside festival appearances at WOMAD and Port Fairy Folk Festival.

Fans can look forward to hearing tracks from her critically acclaimed Already, Always and her latest album, Light Sleeper, produced by Aaron Dessner of The National.

The tour kicks off on Thursday, March 6th, at Oxford Arts Factory in Sydney, NSW, followed by a performance at WOMAD Festival in Adelaide, SA, on Friday, March 7th. Bess Atwell will then appear at the Port Fairy Folk Festival in Port Fairy, VIC, on Sunday, March 9th, and Monday, March 10th.

The tour continues on Wednesday, March 12th, at Howler in Melbourne, VIC, before wrapping up on Friday, March 14th, at Black Bear Lodge in Brisbane, QLD.

Early bird presale begins on Thursday, January 16th, at 9am local time via Destroy All Lines, with general on sale starting on Friday, January 17th, at 9am local time.

Atwell’s 2021 album Already, Always cemented her place in the British folk scene, earning over 28 million Spotify streams. Released during lockdown, it explores themes of longing, connection, and mortality.

Her 2024 release, Light Sleeper, delves into her experience with a recent Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis. Praised as “poignant” and “dreamlike” by The Guardian, the album was crafted with Dessner’s expert touch.

