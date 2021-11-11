As K-pop group TWICE gear up to release their new album, here is a list of 10 TWICE songs you should listen to to get into the group.

Oh, what is this magic in the air? Is it the season, or is it the return of one of our favorite K-pop girl groups, TWICE? (Definitely the latter.)

One of K-pop’s most beloved nonets are all set to release their third Korean studio album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3 later today, continuing the winning streak of one of their most successful years. Formula of Love: O+T=<3 comes on the heels of the group’s widely acclaimed first English-language single ‘The Feels’ and their EP Taste of Love, considered one of the year’s biggest releases.

As TWICE gear up to finally usher in a new era, we look back on some of the group’s best songs to get you started with them – in no particular order, of course, because we love them all equally.

‘I Can’t Stop Me’

If there was a song that ruled 2020 and the retromania that took over K-pop, it was the sizzling, anthemic, power-packed ‘I Can’t Stop Me’. Steeped in a catchy musical arrangement, knife-sharp choreography, and some spectacular vocal work by the group, ‘I Can’t Stop Me’ was an apt representation of the group’s forward momentum.

‘TT’

A classic track for anyone who wants to get into TWICE – and what a beautiful trap it is. Coy, coquettish, and just a tad bit playful, the song captures the exciting push and pull of trying to woo someone who just doesn’t pick up on hints. So what do you do? Break out your Halloween best and tell them that they’re being ‘too much’. We’ll let you see the rest for yourself.

‘What Is Love?’

If ‘TT’ was a Halloween and occult extravaganza, ‘What Is Love?’ will appeal to the pop culture nerds. As the group tries to answer what is perhaps the most difficult question in the world – after all, what is love? – they go through a charming medley of settings, inspired by some classic Hollywood movies. Of course, there’s also the incredibly catchy dance step in the chorus.

‘Dance The Night Away’

Honestly, TWICE could lure us onto a mysterious island to experiment on us and we would still follow them. Luckily, they only want to ‘dance the night away’ on the beach – cue one of their most memorable songs. Fit for the summer and light and breezy as the season itself, ‘Dance The Night Away’ has a charm that takes us all under its spell.

‘Fancy’

Looking at TWICE’s early work, it is easy for many to dismiss them as your classic bubblegum pop group – until ‘Fancy’ comes along, that is. Breaking away from their usual shy, naive personas, ‘Fancy’ saw the group in a refined mature light. Now, instead of relying on games, they were honest about their feelings and straightforward in their confessions – and what a time it was!

‘Love Foolish’

It might not be a title track, but the magic of ‘Love Foolish’ spares no one. Taking their femme-fatale, self-assured image one step further, TWICE showed us a glimpse of the dark side on ‘Love Foolish’. As the internal struggle of loving to hate (or hating to love) someone takes a toll, the chorus dissolves into a delicious blend of beats and twangs. This is one to keep coming back to, folks.

‘Jelly Jelly’

Ah, this one is old but gold. Only TWICE could make an emotion such as jealousy look so adorable. Help, someone get my crush to talk to someone else so I can play this as a soundtrack (please don’t do that).

‘Strawberry’

Admittedly, the ‘Does he like me, does he not?’ phase of a relationship isn’t something to write home about. Unless, of course, TWICE find the perfect metaphor for the bittersweet push-and-pull of the time in the taste of – of all things – a strawberry. We’ll be over here enjoying the loops of ‘ttalgi’, thank you very much.

‘Candy Boy’

Look us in the eye and say that you don’t immediately ascend to a higher dimension the second Jihyo hits that high note. Yeah, that’s what we thought.

‘Cry For Me’

Though originally introduced as a special track, ‘Cry For Me’ quickly became a favorite in the fandom. Seductive, ruthless, and mind-blowing in its confidence, ‘Cry For Me’ stands as a triumph for the reformed, mature era TWICE embarked on, earning it a place on this list.

