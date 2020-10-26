Live music has taken a hit in 2020, but Rolling Stone Australia is set to bring some sunshine back to the stage with a soul music night event in Sydney called Ladies Of Soul.

It’s been a bit of a dire year when it comes to live events. But with things seemingly back under control and the prospect of live music happening again, Rolling Stone Australia is shining a bit of sunshine back upon the Sydney live music stage with its forthcoming celebration of soul music: the Ladies Of Soul Revue.

Set to take place at View by Sydney on Friday, October 30th, and Friday, November 6th, the intimate evening will feature a five-course dinner, and boasts performances from the likes of Prinnie Stevens, Karen Lee Andrews, and more, as they pay tribute to the finest female icons of the soul genre.

It’s not just any dinner though. This five-course meal will be catered by Dedes and is a special ‘soul food’ dinner with wine and cocktail pairing, all of which perfectly complements the evening of soul music.

The Rolling Stone Ladies Of Soul will feature the music of Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Tina Turner, and aims to feed the soul through a luscious evening of music and cultural influence, which will be paired with incredible cuisine and stunning views of the Sydney Harbour.

With many venues around Australia still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rolling Stone Ladies Of Soul Revue aims to resurrect that exciting feeling of a night out, and there’s no better way to do it than to combine the magic of soul music with the genre’s most legendary artists.

Put it simply, it’s more than just a Sydney soul music night gig that also involves dinner. It’s a celebration of soul music and culture, a celebration of the live music stage, and a celebration of fantastic soul food.

After all we’ve been through in 2020, we all deserve to dress up nicely for once and enjoy a night out at a place where the food and music are great in equal measure.

Rolling Stone Presents: Ladies of Soul

When:

Friday, 30th October 2020

Purchase tickets here

Friday, 6th November 2020

Purchase tickets here

Where: View by Sydney

Pier 2, 13 Hickson Rd, Walsh Bay NSW 2000

Ticket price – $275 + BF