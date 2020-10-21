Rolling Stone Australia has announced Ladies of Soul — and evening set to celebrate all the glitz and the glamour of the golden era of soul.

The celebration will take place over two opulent evenings at the stunning Walsh Bay venue, View by Sydney on October 30th and November 6th.

Ladies of Soul will pay tribute to the groundbreaking women whose contributions to the DNA of music are unrivalled, like Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner. The evening will see performances from the spectacular Prinnie Stevens, Karen Lee Andrews and a number of special guests.

As well as feasting on the splendours of live music, guests will indulge in an all-inclusive 5-course’ soul food-inspired dinner with wine & cocktail pairings.

After all that this year has brought, I think we’ve all earned the opportunity to celebrate the finer things in life. If you’ve had a Mary Quant-style mini-dress collecting dust in your cupboard, crying for an occasion to be worn, this is it. One is presented with so few opportunities to get dressed to the nines. We deserve a little magic.

Rolling Stone Presents: Ladies of Soul

When:

Friday, 30th October 2020

Purchase tickets here

Friday, 6th November 2020

Purchase tickets here

Where: View by Sydney

Pier 2, 13 Hickson Rd, Walsh Bay NSW 2000

Ticket price – $250 + BF