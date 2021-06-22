Late Rapper DMX will be honored at the 2021 BET Awards in a special tribute featuring Swizz Beatz, Method Man and more.

Late rapper DMX, who died in April this year, will be honored in a special tribute at the 2021 BET Awards. The tribute section will feature some of his most iconic songs, along with performances by Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beats and Griselda.

“We look forward to celebrating DMX’s indelible mark in music and pop culture. DMX inspired fans around the world with his signature raspy voice, the delivery of raw emotion through his lyrics and performances, and his giving spirit. We are proud to pay our respects to a hip-hop legend on our biggest stage, the BET Awards. Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy at BET said to Billboard.

While an exact tracklist is yet to be seen, the tribute will include some of DMX’s biggest hits, such as ‘What’s My Name?’, ‘Get At Me Dog’, ‘Party Up (Up In Here), and ‘DMX Prayer’. Fans can also expect music from his posthumous album, Exodus. The rapper will also be honored in a memoriam segment at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on June 24th.

The tribute section has been curated by Beatz, who was a longtime collaborator and friend of DMX. Swizz Beatz was also in attendance at the memorial service where the state of New York declared December 18th, DMX’s birthday, as Earl “DMX” Simmons Day.

He was also an executive producer on DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus. “My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure.” he wrote about the album in a press release at the time.

Earlier this year, on April 2nd, DMX, born Earl Simmons, passed away suddenly after suffering a heart attack in his home. He was 50. Over the course of his famed career, he released seven albums and went on to earn three Grammy nominations.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You can read more about this topic over at the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Party Up (Up In Here)’ by DMX: