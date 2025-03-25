Beth Gibbons is set to perform an intimate headline show in Australia.

The pioneering vocalist, songwriter, and producer – best known as the voice of Bristol’s Portishead – will take the stage for lucky Brisbane fans at Fortitude Music Hall on Tuesday, June 3.

The newly announced show marks the third stop on her Australian tour, joining previously announced performances at Vivid LIVE in Sydney and RISING in Melbourne. Gibbons will play the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on Friday, May 30, before heading to Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on Sunday, June 1.

Her return to Australia follows the release of Lives Outgrown, her critically acclaimed debut solo album. Gibbons will perform tracks from the record alongside career-spanning classics.

It’s been more than 15 years since she last performed on Australian soil with Portishead.

Lives Outgrown has already earned widespread acclaim, landing a spot on the 2024 Mercury Prize shortlist—an honor that sees Gibbons return to familiar territory, having won the award in 1995 with Portishead. Spanning a decade in the making, the album features 10 intimate tracks, co-produced by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode) and Gibbons herself, with additional production from Lee Harris (Talk Talk). It’s her most personal work yet—a collection shaped by reflection, change, and, in her words, “lots of goodbyes.”

Beyond her work with Portishead, Gibbons has built a career of striking collaborations. Her last solo release, Out of Season (2002), showcased her evocative songwriting, while her haunting vocals appeared on the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra’s 2014 recording of Górecki’s Symphony of Sorrowful Songs. More recently, she contributed to Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on the powerful track Mother I Sober (2022).

Tickets for Gibbons’ only Brisbane show go on sale Wednesday, April 2nd, at 12pm local time. Frontier Members can access an exclusive pre-sale from Monday, March 31st, at 12pm local time.

For tickets and more details, visit frontiertouring.com/bethgibbons.

Beth Gibbons Australia Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

BRISBANE SHOW: FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/bethgibbons

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 31 March (12pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

BRISBANE SHOW: TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 2 April (12pm local time)

Tuesday, June 3rd

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

18+

Ticketmaster.com.au

Also performing at:

Friday, May 30th

Vivid LIVE, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

www.sydneyoperahouse.com/vivid-live

Sunday, June 1st

RISING, Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

www.2025.rising.melbourne